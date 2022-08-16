A$AP Rocky hit with assault and weapons charges over 2021 shooting

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said.

Rocky was arrested in April and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The rapper is under investigation by the LAPD for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

Police said an argument between “two acquaintances” escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the scene on foot.

Authorities later identified the rapper as the suspect.

The rapper first ran into trouble with the law in 2019 after he was arrested in Sweden.

He was arrested for his involvement in a public fight with some alleged drug addicts.

In an interview, he described his time in prison as a “very difficult and humbling experience.”