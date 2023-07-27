Ariana Grande's new boyfriend's estranged wife unhappy about relationship

According to TMZ, the mother of the Broadway star's son feels like he abandoned his family. Sources state she was also surprised by the fact he started dating Grande merely months after their separation, and they're are no longer on good terms as a result of this.

Lilly also reportedly feels upset that their toddler, who was born in August 2022, won't have both his parents around. TMZ also reported that Grande was friends with Lilly and Ethan while they were still married and used to hang out with them.

Grande had also been spotted in Ethan's likes on his social media posts before the news broke that they were officially together. One of the most notable posts she liked on Instagram was dedicated to Lilly on Mothers' Day this year.

The two were reported to have started dating in January 2023 after meeting on the set of Wicked, a musical they're both working on. At this time, they were both still in their respective marriages.