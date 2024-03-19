Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25 million in divorce settlement

According to reports by The Associated Press, a Los Angeles Superior Court judgement dissolved their three-year marriage. The divorce petition cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution. Grande is to make a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Gomez and no future alimony. She will also give him the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home and pay up to $25,000 for his lawyers’ fees.

The outlet reports that the terms of the divorce were agreed upon in October 2023, but the pair had to wait six months before the judge’s order could take effect.

Grande and Dalton were said to have started dating sometime in 2020 and had quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their relationship was kept out of the eyes of social media and he remained a mystery man until TMZ unveiled his identity. In June 2020, the singer shared a whole gallery of adorable pictures on Instagram, including a loved-up one with Dalton, thus making them Instagram official.

The couple then got engaged and Grande shared the news of their engagement on December 2020 and showed off her engagement ring. They tied the knot in May 2021 in a very private ceremony at the singer's home in Montecito. The service was very exclusive with only a select few in attendance, including her fellow Victorious cast member and friend Liz Gillies.