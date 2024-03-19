ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25 million in divorce settlement

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She is also to give him half of the proceeds from the sale of their L.A. home.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced
According to reports by The Associated Press, a Los Angeles Superior Court judgement dissolved their three-year marriage. The divorce petition cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution. Grande is to make a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Gomez and no future alimony. She will also give him the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home and pay up to $25,000 for his lawyers’ fees.

The outlet reports that the terms of the divorce were agreed upon in October 2023, but the pair had to wait six months before the judge’s order could take effect.

Ariana Grande and her Dalton Gomez on their wedding [Instagram/ArianaGrande]
Grande and Dalton were said to have started dating sometime in 2020 and had quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their relationship was kept out of the eyes of social media and he remained a mystery man until TMZ unveiled his identity. In June 2020, the singer shared a whole gallery of adorable pictures on Instagram, including a loved-up one with Dalton, thus making them Instagram official.

The couple then got engaged and Grande shared the news of their engagement on December 2020 and showed off her engagement ring. They tied the knot in May 2021 in a very private ceremony at the singer's home in Montecito. The service was very exclusive with only a select few in attendance, including her fellow Victorious cast member and friend Liz Gillies.

In 2023, news of separation began to loom after the singer was spotted at the Wimbledon tournament with Johnathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield, but without her stunning wedding ring on her finger. TMZ confirmed at the time that the couple were headed towards a divorce. Since then Ariana has been reported to be in a relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

