American singer Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private ceremony
The couple got engaged in December 2020.
According to People, the couple got married in a room with less than 20 people.
"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the source told People.
It would be recalled that in December 2020, the music star announced her engagement to the realtor.
She shared a photo of the engagement ring with the caption; "forever n then some.''
Grande was previously engaged to “SNL” star Pete Davidson.
The pair called it quits in October 2018.
The singer was also in a relationship with the late rapper, Mac Miller but the two split in 2018.
