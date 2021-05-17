RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American singer Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private ceremony

The couple got engaged in December 2020.

Ariana Grande and her hubby Dalton Gomez [Instagram/ArianaGrande]

American singer Ariana Grande has tied the knot with her hubby Dalton Gomez in a tiny and intimate wedding ceremony.

According to People, the couple got married in a room with less than 20 people.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the source told People.

The couple got engaged in December 2020 [Instagram/ArianaGrande]
It would be recalled that in December 2020, the music star announced her engagement to the realtor.

She shared a photo of the engagement ring with the caption; "forever n then some.''

Grande was previously engaged to “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

The pair called it quits in October 2018.

The singer was also in a relationship with the late rapper, Mac Miller but the two split in 2018.

