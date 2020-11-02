Nigerian actress Rahama Sadua has come under fire from the northern part of the country on Twitter over her new photos.

The movie star took to her Twitter page on Sunday, November 1, 2020, where she shared some of her photos.

Well, it didn't take long before some people from the northern part of the country popularly known as 'Arewa Twitter' began to lash at the actress over her photos.

For many of them, the photos were provocative and against their religion.

However, some others were of the school of thought that the energy used in dragging the actress should be used in fighting banditry and other vices in the Northern part of the country.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Sadua's photo release.