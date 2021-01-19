It looks like Nigerian American actor Rotimi and Tanzanian born singer Vanessa Mdee have tied the knot.

The actor and the singer got engaged back in December 2020.

Mdee has already changed her name on Instagram as she now bears 'Mrs A.'

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi may have secretly walked down the aisle. [Instagram/VanessaMdee]

Interestingly, the singer has also started wearing a wedding band alongside her engagement ring.

Rotimi proposed to Mdee back in December at a very colourful ceremony.

Rotimi and Mdee made their relationship public back in 2019.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi

The 'Power' actor hinted to everyone about their relationship after he posted a photo of himself and Mdee all loved up.

Interestingly, after the photo went viral, Mdee confirmed their relationship during an interview.