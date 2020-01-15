Nigerian singer, Aramide has announced the arrival of her newborn baby with her husband, Pelumi Alli.

The singer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, where she shared a photo of the adorable baby. She went on caption the photo with a quote where she revealed that the baby was born late in December 2019.

"Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God. Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19. The biggest blessing of the decade for us. Thank you, God, for everything🧡 Happy New Year! #motherhood #newborn #newyear #aramide #aramudemusic," she wrote.

Congratulations to Aramide and Pelumi Alli on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse. The last time Aramide was in the news was when she was inducted into the Recording Academy governing board of the Grammys.

Aramide and her Grammys appointment...

Aramide has certainly climbed a step further in her music career as she is to be inducted into the governing board of the Grammys [Instagram/AramideMusic]

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Friday, June 14, 2019. According to her in a series of tweets, she reminisced on the time she started singing and how she wanted to just be heard. She went on to reveal that after being an active voter of the Grammys recording academy for years, she finally gets to be inducted in its board.

"And today I'm happy to announce to you that after being an active voting member of the recording academy for years, this Monday, I will be inducted into the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs®) Governance Board. I will now be a part of the Governors for the Washington DC Chapter board," she tweeted.

Aramide joins 18 other members in the yet to constituted board. We couldn't but share how proud we were for the talented singer and songwriter.