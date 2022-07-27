RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
A popular blogger had released a list of female celebrities who have had sexual relationships with the Auchi-based pastor.

In one of his messages at his church, the pastor described the accusations as laughable.

Suleman also described those accusing him of dating movie stars as fools.

"I heard that they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolic. Diabolic kill you there! You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves," he said.

The pastor, however, did not deny knowing the celebrities, describing them as his children.

He also expressed shock at the reports of online bullies tormenting the celebrities.

The pastor said he will make sure the blogger who spearheaded the rumours is dealt with.

Suleman's latest response is coming days after he was called out for the umpteenth time for dating popular celebrities.

Some of these celebrities have gone on to deny dating the man of God.

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye released a video via her Instagram page where she denied sleeping with the pastor.

American-based actress Georgina Onuoha also debunked the reports of the illicit affair.

In May, one of the pastor's alleged former girlfriends, Stephanie Otobo took to IG where she shared dick photos allegedly belonging to him.

"Oracle of God, van you deny deny this? Your fingernail and the scar on your left thigh? Can you sent them too.? Apostle Johnson Suleman, I hail o,... Go through the thread, and listen to the video if you have any questions. Your answers are right there," she captioned the photo.

Otobo and Suleman's sex scandal first made the headlines in 2017.

The singer released a set of damaging Snapchat shots on the internet allegedly of herself and the pastor, whom, she claimed, impregnated and dumped her.

From kinky sex, sexting, abortion and even an alleged planned wedding, Nigerians were left in shock as the singer share the ugly details of their relationship.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

