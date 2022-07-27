Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

In one of his messages at his church, the pastor described the accusations as laughable.

Suleman also described those accusing him of dating movie stars as fools.

"I heard that they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolic. Diabolic kill you there! You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves," he said.

The pastor, however, did not deny knowing the celebrities, describing them as his children.

He also expressed shock at the reports of online bullies tormenting the celebrities.

The pastor said he will make sure the blogger who spearheaded the rumours is dealt with.

Suleman's latest response is coming days after he was called out for the umpteenth time for dating popular celebrities.

Some of these celebrities have gone on to deny dating the man of God.

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye released a video via her Instagram page where she denied sleeping with the pastor.

Pulse Nigeria

American-based actress Georgina Onuoha also debunked the reports of the illicit affair.

Pulse Nigeria

In May, one of the pastor's alleged former girlfriends, Stephanie Otobo took to IG where she shared dick photos allegedly belonging to him.

"Oracle of God, van you deny deny this? Your fingernail and the scar on your left thigh? Can you sent them too.? Apostle Johnson Suleman, I hail o,... Go through the thread, and listen to the video if you have any questions. Your answers are right there," she captioned the photo.

Otobo and Suleman's sex scandal first made the headlines in 2017.

Pulse Nigeria

The singer released a set of damaging Snapchat shots on the internet allegedly of herself and the pastor, whom, she claimed, impregnated and dumped her.