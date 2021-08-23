Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) made this known during a service at this church.

According to the popular pastor, he was not angry at those attacking him on social media.

ece-auto-gen

"Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry. Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me," he said.

"Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media."

Suleman said his major concern is doing the task he has been called to do.

Pulse Nigeria

"They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me,” Suleman said.

The pastor's statement came days after Ifemeludike called out her colleague Lynda Clem for pimping to him.

"True confession. Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos," she captioned the video.