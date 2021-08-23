RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The popular pastor says he won't be commenting on the adultery allegation.

Actress Chioma Ifemeledike, Apostle Johnson Suleman and Lynda Clem [Instagram/Ifemeledike] [Instagram/LyndaClem]

Popular Nigerian pastor, Johnson Suleman has reacted to the cheating allegation levelled against him by a Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike.

Recommended articles

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) made this known during a service at this church.

According to the popular pastor, he was not angry at those attacking him on social media.

Apostle Johnson Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman ece-auto-gen

"Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry. Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me," he said.

"Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media."

Suleman said his major concern is doing the task he has been called to do.

Actress Chioma Grace Ikemeludike and Lynda Clem [Instagram/Ifemeludike] [Instagram/LyndaClem]
Actress Chioma Grace Ikemeludike and Lynda Clem [Instagram/Ifemeludike] [Instagram/LyndaClem] Pulse Nigeria

"They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me,” Suleman said.

The pastor's statement came days after Ifemeludike called out her colleague Lynda Clem for pimping to him.

"True confession. Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos," she captioned the video.

Clem has, however, denied the allegations levelled against her.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

BBNaija's Dorathy accuses EFCC of breaking into her home

Annette: A musical masterpiece!

'I have a handsome man by my side who loves me' - BBNaija's Mercy Eke

Tiwa Savage shares emotional video of Brandy crying after recording her verse on 'Somebody's Son'

Veteran singer Mike Okri contracts coronavirus despite full vaccination

One year post-release, Adekunle Gold's 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' hits over 220 million streams, as singer embarks on US tour

Wizkid's 'Essence' to crack top 20 of Billboard Hot 100 [REPORT]

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni welcome baby boy