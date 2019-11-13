Annie Idibia turns 35 today Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and to celebrate her special day she is planning an all-white themed grand party.

The actress and mother of two made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. From all indications, this party might be one of the most talked-about celebrity birthday grooves.

Wondering why this party might be the talk of the town for a while, well, it's going to be an all-white themed party which is going to be held in a private yacht in Lagos with a lot of her celebrity billed to turn up.

Annie has got a lot of big brands partnering with her to make her birthday a birthday to remember. Trust us to share photos from the birthday as soon as they are released.

Annie Idibia and her husband, 2Face Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

Still talking about birthdays to remember, Toke Makinwa turned 35 a few days ago and she had one of the biggest and most beautiful parties in Lagos.

Toke Makinwa's 35th birthday party...

Toke Makinwa turned 35 a few days ago and hosted her celebrity friends to one of the most beautiful but private birthday parties we've seen in a while. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Even though the party was held a few days ago, she released the photos from the party on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She went on to caption the photos with some hilarious and interesting quotes.

"1st pic - When you bring your new man home to dinner and your besties can’t wait to give you all the 411 on the guy, @officialwaje X @lovefromjulez. second picture- turns out he’s not so new as everybody knows he is a lying cheating fraud 😌 - @iniedo X @fredafrancis. 3rd picture- you ask the guy who hooked you up with the fraud why he didn’t tell you all about the guy, as always it has to be @officialbovi even @krisasimonye is shocked.

"4th picture - your long lost friend from high school tries to console you @toyin_abraham. 5th picture- you see you’re not the only one he’s been lying to - @moetabebe. Then your big sis @funkejenifaakindele steps in to handle the situation. You meet another guy that same night looking fresh @oreziworldwide. Your sisters @iniedo and @funkejenifaakindele are googling to check him out 🤣. @officialbovi and his accomplice @alexxekubo who actually knows the guy from the hood try to escape and then you sit back and raise your glass to yet another crazy night you won’t forget in a hurry 🎉💰🥂💪📸🚀 cheers to #TM@35," she wrote.

Toke Makinwa turned 35 on Sunday, November 4, 2019, and to mark the special day she teased her followers with some really stunning photos. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

From all indications, Toke had a swell time with her friends as she turned 35. From sharing steamy photos to surprising her personal assistant with a car, the build-up to her 35 birthday has been quite interesting.