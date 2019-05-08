Annie Idbia has revealed that her father has died as a result of an unsuccessful battle with cancer.

The actress and wife to music icon, 2Face Idibia revealed this via her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. According to her, he had battled with cancer for a while now.

"R I P Daddy❤️❤️❤️😩 You Fought Hard #cancersucks #thePainIsGone," she wrote. From all of us at PULSE we pray Annie Idibia gets all the strength to stand strong during this trying times.

Back in 2014, Annie Idibia's husband, 2Face Idibia lost his father to cancer.

When 2Face Idibia lost his own dad

In 2014, the news broke of 2Face Idibia's dad's death. Pa Michael Idibia took his final breath at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja after a battle with prostate cancer.

He was diagnosed of the disease earlier this year and 2face broke the news during the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy (CECP) cancer charity event which held on June 8, 2014, at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.