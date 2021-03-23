Nigeria actress Annie Idibia and her hubby, music icon 2Baba Idibia are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary and she has so many cute things to say about her husband.

The movie star took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday, March 23, 2021, where she penned some adorable words for her hubby.

"Yes !!! I Married My First Crush ! Yes!!! I Married My First Love ❤️ Yes!! I Married The baby daddy to My first child “my sunshine” 🤩 I Always Knew It Was You ... How it would happen or work out ??? That I was clueless about ... a puzzle I never ever wanted to solve!" she wrote.

The mother of two who posted a photo from their famous wedding said she always knew they were soulmates.

"But I knew it had to be you ... it just had to be u.. or else the chemistry... n ofcos my heart won’t feel the way it always did ! I truly , n honestly believe everyone has his/her soulmate !!! Ain’t no doubt that we are soulmates❤️"

"I gave you all of me , knowing that in you , n you only has this imperfect girl found perfection!!!👑❤️( mbok figure d meaning out yasef o🙈) Either in this lifetime or another, it would have been ... n it has always been YOU 💕 Happy ANNIEversary “ a guy” @official2baba 👑 #LYTID 23rd March 2013 💕"

Congratulations to the Idibias on their wedding anniversary from all of us at Pulse.

The couple tied the knot back in 2013 in one of the most extravagant celebrity weddings of modern time.

They have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.