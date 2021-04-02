RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I wash my wife's underwear' - Anita Joseph's husband Michael Olagunju opens up in interview

MC Fisayo says he can do anything for his wife because of the respect she has for him.

Anita Joseph and her hubby Michael Fisayo [Instagram/AnitaJoseph8]

Michael Olagunju popularly known as MC Fisayo has revealed that he washes the undies of his wife and Nollywood movie star Anita Joseph.

The popular MC made this known during an interview. According to him, his wife respects him and seeks his opinion before she makes any decisions.

"Before she makes any decision she tells me, before she posts anything she tells me. What more can I ask from a woman that respects me and treats me like a king? I'll respect her back," he said.

"If I have to wash her shoes in public I will, if I have to wash her undies I will. Its not like I'm not doing it already. I dey run am. If she fit dey wash my boxers why I nor go fit wash her own pant."

Joseph and Olagunju tied the knot back in 2020.

In 2021, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary with some cute messages for each other.

