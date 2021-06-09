Anita Joseph shares racy video of her husband grabbing her bu*t as they celebrate 4 years of knowing each other
The couple celebrated their first anniversary in February.
The movie star took to her Instagram page, where she shared the video of her husband aggressively grabbing her butt as they celebrated their special day.
The actress and her hubby are known for showing off their love life in a very unique way.
Anita and Fisayo tied the knot back in 2020.
