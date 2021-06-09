RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anita Joseph shares racy video of her husband grabbing her bu*t as they celebrate 4 years of knowing each other

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in February.

Anita Joseph and her hubby Michael Fisayo [Instagram/AnitaJoseph8]

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has shared a racy video of herself and her hubby MC Fish as they celebrate four years of beautiful friendship.

The movie star took to her Instagram page, where she shared the video of her husband aggressively grabbing her butt as they celebrated their special day.

The actress and her hubby are known for showing off their love life in a very unique way.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary back in February.

Anita and Fisayo tied the knot back in 2020.

