Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

The ladies took to their Instagram pages on Thursday, November 18, 2021, where they celebrated the men in their lives and for settling their rift.

"To my favorite twins, today is such an emotional day for me. I am so so happy that you have finally put your differences aside and allowed love guide you. Happy Birthday Peter and Paul, you be ONE no be Two! More blessings, more love! Family for life. We bring it back again!!!!!! Good health, long life and prosperity is your portion. Amen," Lola wrote.

For Anita, she was happy about the brothers putting aside their difference and also revealed that she never picked sides during the feud.

"Dem be 1 no be 2!! 💃🏾🎉🥳 Happy Birthday Ejima! This is best birthday present either of you could receive!💕 Thank you for letting me have such a great relationship with both of you independent of your rift…I am delighted I didn’t let your coconut heads let me choose sides," she wrote.

The Okoye brothers who have been at loggerheads for years now settled their rift which put a hold on their joint career for some years.

The former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together on Wednesday, November 17.