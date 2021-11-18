RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Peter and Paul Okoye turned 40 on Thursday, November 18.

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]
Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Anita and Lola Okoye have both celebrated their husbands, Peter and Paul on their birthday.

Recommended articles

The ladies took to their Instagram pages on Thursday, November 18, 2021, where they celebrated the men in their lives and for settling their rift.

"To my favorite twins, today is such an emotional day for me. I am so so happy that you have finally put your differences aside and allowed love guide you. Happy Birthday Peter and Paul, you be ONE no be Two! More blessings, more love! Family for life. We bring it back again!!!!!! Good health, long life and prosperity is your portion. Amen," Lola wrote.

For Anita, she was happy about the brothers putting aside their difference and also revealed that she never picked sides during the feud.

"Dem be 1 no be 2!! 💃🏾🎉🥳 Happy Birthday Ejima! This is best birthday present either of you could receive!💕 Thank you for letting me have such a great relationship with both of you independent of your rift…I am delighted I didn’t let your coconut heads let me choose sides," she wrote.

The Okoye brothers who have been at loggerheads for years now settled their rift which put a hold on their joint career for some years.

The former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together on Wednesday, November 17.

The brothers hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate their husbands after settling rift

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Kashcoming premieres Saloo official video, Africa-wide

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' wins Grand Prize at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' wins Grand Prize at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

Trending

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel report indicting the Nigerian Army

DJ Switch (Instagram/DJ Switch)

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Mayor Blessing [Instagram/TontoDikeh]