Angelina Jolie and ex Brad Pitt, have reached an agreement over the custody of their children.

The former couple entered a fierce battle over their kids since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

According to the BBC News on Saturday, December 1, 2018, a lawyer confirmed that the exes have reached a compromise but it has not been stated how their kids -- six in number will be shared.

Jolie and Pitt have 3 biological and 3 adopted children between them.

The actors who met in the year 2004 on the movie set of "Mr & Mrs Smith". They went on to stay together for 10 years before tying the knot.

For Brad Pitt, the marriage is his second after "Friends" Jennifer Aniston.

Jolie on the other hand had relationships with relationships with actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller before meeting Pitt.