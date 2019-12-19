Angela Okorie has revealed that the special unit of the police force responsible for kidnapping cases will be going after those who are spreading false gist about her attack.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. According to her, a lot of people are pretty excited that she almost lost her life. For Angela, she is still shocked that even though she shared a video where pellets were been removed from her face, some people still believe she was lying.

"So the story would have been ANGELA OKORIE died after putting a smile on the face of her fans after performing at the @infinixnigeria show on 12/12/2019 (God forbid I Reject it in Jesus name ) They are angry I survived it hmmmmm Ok ooooo some people made a video Saying I was lying, that it was framed up Even as video was shown how the pellets Was removed, they still insist I was lying Listen y'all I am not here to banter words with any1 But to warn those of you carrying fake news About Angela Okorie Anti kidnapping squad is on this case And they are picking up.

"Anybody that is involved or take up fake news about this incident fake bloggers. Fake accounts continue, open more fake accounts, just know you can't hide for too long, Whoever that comes out to say contrary to what happened to me should provide us with their evidence, else you will go in for it. It simply shows you know the way about of the criminals, and you must provide them or you go in for it. All I need now is your support and prayers. Not mockery Be warned!!!!!!!!! Be warned!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Angela Okorie has been on the headlines of many blogs and tabloids over the last few days after she broke the shocking news that she was attacked by assassins.

Angela Okorie has been on the headlines of many blogs and tabloids over the last few days after she broke the shocking news that she was attacked by assassins. [Instagram/RealAngelaOkorie]

The Nollywood actress obviously still in shock and thankful for surviving the near-death experience has shared videos and photos from the ugly incident. She even when on to say she would be thanking God soon in a big way.

Photos and videos from the alleged assassins...

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie says ten bullets were removed from her head while two bullets were also removed somewhere close to eyes during her alleged attack by assassins. [Instagram/RealAngelaOkorie]

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 16, 2019, where she shared photos and a video as she recuperates from the injuries sustained after an attack by alleged assassins.

"My God is Alive. The world Needs to Know. The God I am serving is a living God. This can only be God. My Thanksgiving can't be small. We all need to come together. And give God all the Glory. Keep Praying For Me. He has done what No man Can Do. The world will celebrate Jesus. All over the World. My mouth is full of praise," she captioned the photos.

In a video also shared on her Instagram page, she went on to call out those who have been spreading the gist around that she faked the attack. According to her, those who think she is faking the story will receive the same pain she is going through.