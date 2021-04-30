American singer Lady Gaga’s alleged dognappers and woman who ‘found’ them arrested

According to PageSix, 5 people were arrested for the robbery. Interestingly, none of the robbers knew the dogs belonged to a celebrity.

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner. However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery," the police revealed.

However, once news of the armed ambush went viral, they tried to cash in on the $500,000 reward offered by the devastated star — by recruiting Jennifer McBride as a good Samaritan who found the two pups that were stolen.

James Jackson, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley face attempted murder and robbery charges for the armed heist — with Jackson accused of shooting Fischer in the chest before the trio fled with the dogs.

McBride and Harold White, meanwhile, are charged as accessories to the crime.

Police said the deceptive do-gooder is the girlfriend of one of the men’s fathers, while the other four are alleged “all documented gang members.”

It would be recalled that Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot four times in the chest while two of her precious pitbull dogs were stolen back in February.