American singer Faith Evans and husband Stevie J split

American singer Faith Evans and her husband, Stevie J, have ended their marriage.
The estranged couple tied the knot in 2018.
According to TMZ, Stevie J filed for divorce from the award-winning singer.
The record producer, it is reported went to a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, November 8, 2021, where he filed the divorce documents.
There had been reports of crisis rocking their marriage for a while now.
It would be recalled that in 2020 Faith was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking Stevie.
This will be Stevie J's first divorce and second for Faith Evan. They do not have any children together.
