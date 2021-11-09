American singer Faith Evans and husband Stevie J split

According to TMZ, Stevie J filed for divorce from the award-winning singer.

The record producer, it is reported went to a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, November 8, 2021, where he filed the divorce documents.

There had been reports of crisis rocking their marriage for a while now.

It would be recalled that in 2020 Faith was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly attacking Stevie.

The estranged couple tied the knot in 2018.