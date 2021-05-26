American singer Ariana Grande shares 1st photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, where she shared some adorable photos from the private wedding.

Grande wore a beautiful and simple wedding gown while her hubby was dressed in the traditional tuxedo.

It would be recalled that the 27-year-old singer and her realtor hubby tied the knot a few days ago.

People reported that the couple got married in a room with less than 20 people.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the source told People.