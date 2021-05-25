American rapper Safaree and wife Erica Mena file for divorce

According to TMZ, Mena filed for divorce last Friday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia.

Mena has demanded primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she's willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree.

She's also indicated she wants child support, plus exclusive use of the home they currently share.

Safaree and Mena are expecting their second child together.

They welcomed their daughter in 2020.

The estranged couple tied the knot in 2019.