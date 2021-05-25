RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American rapper Safaree and wife Erica Mena file for divorce

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Safaree and Erica divorce less than two years after getting married.

American rapper Safaree and his estranged wife Erica Mena [Instagram/EricaMenaSafaree]

American rapper Safaree and his wife Erica Mena have filed for divorce.

Recommended articles

According to TMZ, Mena filed for divorce last Friday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia.

Mena has demanded primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she's willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree.

She's also indicated she wants child support, plus exclusive use of the home they currently share.

Safaree and Mena are expecting their second child together.

They welcomed their daughter in 2020.

The estranged couple tied the knot in 2019.

Safaree used to date Nicki Minaj. The two had one of the messiest breakups in the American entertainment circle.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon