American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

In a now viral clip, the 48 year old was seen being escorted out of the plaza in handcuffs by policemen, while asking, "Are you serious? What the f**k?".

The video was recorded by Chris Gardner, a senior staff writer for the Hollywood Reporter, who shared the clip to his X account, saying, "Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in the Cypto Arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists & Engineers, Best Rap Album for Michael) 'Free Mike' someone shouts as he walks past."

After the arrest, the spokesperson of the Los Angeles Police department said, "On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.”

The Spokesperson continued, confirming that the suspect was the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render.

He said, "The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”