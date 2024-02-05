ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The rapper was handcuffed and escorted out of the ceremony by the police over an alleged physical altercation at the event.

Killer Mike was arrested for battery and is the process of being released [Getty images/Robynbeck/AFP]
Killer Mike was arrested for battery and is the process of being released [Getty images/Robynbeck/AFP]

Recommended articles

In a now viral clip, the 48 year old was seen being escorted out of the plaza in handcuffs by policemen, while asking, "Are you serious? What the f**k?".

The video was recorded by Chris Gardner, a senior staff writer for the Hollywood Reporter, who shared the clip to his X account, saying, "Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in the Cypto Arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists & Engineers, Best Rap Album for Michael) 'Free Mike' someone shouts as he walks past."

ADVERTISEMENT

After the arrest, the spokesperson of the Los Angeles Police department said, "On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.”

The Spokesperson continued, confirming that the suspect was the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render.

He said, "The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

Killer Mike's arrest came after his staggering three-time-win at the event. He won the Grammy for best rap song and best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers" and best rap album. His new wins were his first since 2003 when he was honoured for best rap performance by a duo or group for his work on The Whole World by the Outkast group.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nothing much will change for Nigerians in the next 3 years - Seun Kuti

Nothing much will change for Nigerians in the next 3 years - Seun Kuti

Jay Z questions the Grammys over Beyonce's failure to win the Album of the Year

Jay Z questions the Grammys over Beyonce's failure to win the Album of the Year

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss

1976 film 'Shaihu Umar' based on Tafawa Balewa's book set for US distribution

1976 film 'Shaihu Umar' based on Tafawa Balewa's book set for US distribution

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

Burna Boy delivers historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards

Burna Boy delivers historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards

Nigerian artists lose all 10 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards [Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists lose all 10 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards [Full Winners List]

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology over AFCON exit

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Baba Tee added that he never hit her her back whenever she abused him [Dailypost]

Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Ayra Starr wore a daring baby-blue two-piece ensemble decorated with silver gemstones.

See what Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake and more wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards

Teni forewarns South Africa's football team [Dr. Dolor]

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss