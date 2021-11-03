American rapper Jay Z finally joins Instagram

At the time of publishing this article, the rapper had already amassed over 1.3 million followers.

The only person that the rapper and mogul is following on the account is his wife, Beyoncé. He is also the only person that Beyoncé is following on IG.

Pulse Nigeria

The billionaire's first post interestingly is a photo from Netflix’s The Harder They Fall film.

He co-produced the movie.

It stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Deon Cole, and others.

He also uploaded an IG Story featuring a premiere countdown clock for the film.