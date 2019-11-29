Good news guys as American rapper French Montana leaves the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital a few days after a cardiac attack that almost took his life.

The rapper shared the good news via his Instagram page on Friday, November 29, 2019. According to him, he is getting better now and wants to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

"Thank you, everyone, for all of the prayers, love, and support. I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana," he wrote.

In the photo shared on his Instagram page, French Montana is seen standing without the aid of anyone which obviously leaves everyone with no doubt that he is indeed recovering from the ailment.

A few days ago the rapper shocked fans worldwide when the news broke that he was rushed to the hospital after an emergency call was placed from his house.

TMZ had reported that French Montana was rushed to a hospital by ambulance on Thursday, November 21, 2019, around 1:30 PM. The report says that when the first call was made it turned out to be a false alarm.

However, it took the L.A. County Sheriff's deputies who felt he was acting abnormally to send for help. TMZ also reports that he'd been suffering severe stomach pains, nausea and perhaps most alarmingly, an elevated heart rate. French Montana is presently at the San Fernando Valley hospital.