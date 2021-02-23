American rapper Ackquille Jean Pollard also known as Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison.

According to TMZ, the rapper was released from New York's infamous Clinton Correctional Facility on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Shmurda was released 10 months earlier than scheduled.

However, the rapper will now be under parole supervision for the next 5 years until Feb. 23, 2026.

The 26-year-old rapper is expected return to his family and then devote his time to making music which has always been his passion.

Bobby was sentenced in Oct. 2016 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession in connection with what prosecutors said was his leading role in the GS9 gang, an offshoot of the Crips, in the East Flatbush neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

The rapper was denied parole in 2020 as part of disciplinary actions taken against him.

He was ordered to serve his maximum term till December 2021.

However, following his good behaviour, his parole was restored.

The rapper rose to fame in 2014 after the release of his hit single 'Hot Nigga.'