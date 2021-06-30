American comedian Bill Cosby set to be released from prison

According to People, the sexual assault allegations against him were dropped by a Pennsylvania Supreme Court after it found out that an agreement he made with a previous prosecutor should have precluded him from being charged in the case.

The court's judgment, handed down Wednesday, states Cosby, 83, "must be discharged [from prison], and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred."

Pulse Nigeria

Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, told ABC News he will pick Cosby up from prison within hours.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 after Andrea Constand said he had drugged her and sexually assaulted her in her Elkins Park, Pa., home in 2004.