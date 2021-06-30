RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American comedian Bill Cosby set to be released from prison

The disgraced actor and comedian was convicted in 2018.

American comedian Bill Cosby is set to be released from prison after the charges against him were dropped.

According to People, the sexual assault allegations against him were dropped by a Pennsylvania Supreme Court after it found out that an agreement he made with a previous prosecutor should have precluded him from being charged in the case.

The court's judgment, handed down Wednesday, states Cosby, 83, "must be discharged [from prison], and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred."

Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, told ABC News he will pick Cosby up from prison within hours.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 after Andrea Constand said he had drugged her and sexually assaulted her in her Elkins Park, Pa., home in 2004.

Cosby had been sentenced to three to 10 years, and had served more than two years of that sentence.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

American comedian Bill Cosby set to be released from prison

