'Insecure' star Issa Rae ties the knot in private wedding ceremony

The movie star got married in France to her fiance in a secret wedding ceremony.

Hollywood actress Issa Rae and her hubby Louis Diame. [Instagram/IssaRae]

American actress Issa Rae has tied the knot with her fiancé Louis Diame.

The Insecure star jokingly announced the big news via her Instagram page on Monday, July 26, 2021, with some lovely photos from the private ceremony.

"A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband," she captioned the photos.

"Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

According to EOnline, the guests who were invited to the ceremony flew to France and stayed at the Jean Cap Ferrat hotel.

A few months ago, the actress had denied the engagement rumours but her friend and colleague, Yvonne Orji later confirmed the rumours.

The movie star and her bridal train [Instagram/IssaRae]
The movie star and her bridal train [Instagram/IssaRae] Pulse Nigeria

"We're very excited for her. We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways," Orji said.

Congratulations to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

