American actress Emma Stone has welcomed her first child with hubby, Dave McCary.

According to TMZ, the movie star and her director hubby welcomed the baby on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.

There are no words on the sex of the baby, however.

American actress Emma Stone a month before welcoming her baby [TMZ]

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby.

Stone and McCary met when she was hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in 2016, and he was directing a taped sketch for the episode.

Emma Stone and her hubby Dave McCary [Elle]

They kept their relationship under wraps for quite a while until they went public by attending the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards together.

They got engaged in 2019 and had a secret wedding in 2020.