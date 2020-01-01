Controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley has been given the last chance to appear in court over alleged car theft involving him and his brothers.

A Tinubu Chief Magistrates, Tajudeen Elias has given the singer till January 14, 2020 to appear in court for arraignment on the case.

According to TheNation, Elias warned that a bench warrant would be issued to arrest the musician if he fails to appear before the court on the stipulated date.

The Chief Magistrate was said to have made the order during a trial of three other defendants two of whom are Naira Marley's brothers.

Naira Marley’s brothers, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and one Kunle Obere, 22 are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and preventing police officers from arresting the singer.

On Monday, December 16, the three defendants were arraigned while Naira Marley was absent.

The court, however, granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.