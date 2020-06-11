In the audio heard by pulse.com.gh, the voice believed to be that of Nana Romeo’s said “My dear, I don’t know why you’re making this matter so complicated … you know I don't give out loans... at the end of the day, you know what I want. I’m a man, you’re a woman.”

The said audio has been screen recorded from a Facebook Messenger chat which shows the name of the person who sent the audio plus other texts as “Nana Romeo Wele..." However, despite the similarity of the voice, pulse.com.gh can not authoritatively confirm that the leaked audio is truly from the Accra FM presenter, who is yet to comment on the audio.

READ ALSO: Policemen storm Hitz FM to retrieve Shatta Wale's car from Joint 77

Nana Romeo has become a common name on the lips of social media users after Wendy Shay walked out from his interview as he persistently pushed her to answer questions about rumours of her secret affair with Bullet.

Wendy Shay and Nana Romeo

The confrontation has seen some celebrities and social media users lambasting defiant Nana Romeo, out of which, it is believed this leak has been dropped to shame him. Hear it below and share your thoughts with us.