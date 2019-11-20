One of American's most powerful couples, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats were at the prestigious Harvard University where they presented a paper on their lives.

The Grammy award-winning singer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, where she shared photos of her husband and herself at the university where they presented the paper.

"Friday was a powerful day. My baby @therealswizzz and I presented our case study on our lives and business at @HarvardHBS.⁣ Professor Boris Groysberg created three case studies: one of me, one of Swizz and one of us together.⁣That’s actually never been done before! It broke down business, leadership and how to have a successful business/life balance. ⁣It was fascinating seeing our lives on a chalkboard.

"At Harvard. Being used as a case study for success 🤯🤭⁣ It was sooo deep, seriously, it even uncovered things for me while I was sitting there. ⁣ I want to thank Professor Boris Groysberg, @daimo1, @meaghansmom and @Anaklara8 for your hard work on coordinating this powerful moment. ⁣As a kid, I would’ve never imagined this!!⁣ Everything is possible!! ⁣If we can do it, you can do it better⁣. ⁣Love, gratitude, and blessings❤️," she wrote.

Alicia Keys and Swizz are one of the most successful couples in the entertainment industry. They are blessed with a set of twins. Still talking about their beautiful success story, Alicia Keys was only recently announced as the host of the 62nd annual Grammy awards...second time in a roll.

The Grammys gig...

According to Recording Academy, the Grammy award winner will be returning to its stage for the second time later in January 2020. The music star while reacting to the news said she thought it was a one-time thing.

"At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as the host of the Grammys award. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music," she said.

Alicia Keys is no newcomer when it comes to the Grammys as she had been nominated 29 times and has gone home with 15 Grammy Awards! [Instagram/AliciaKeys]

The 62nd edition of the Grammys will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020.