A group of travelers are heard in their vehicle in an attempt to praise the comedian for his charitable response in the middle of the road congestion.

On Thursday, December 27, 2018, an Instagrammer appears to be impressed by Alibaba's show of concern as seen in a video posted on the day.

Alibaba who celebrates 30 years on stage in September 2018, has his focus on the January 1st Concert that has become a custom in ushering in a new year.

In the next show to be held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, musicians such as Femi Kuti, 2face Idibia and Wande Coal are expected to join the stand-up comedian as he tries to entertain premium guests.

The event which began in the year 2015, has become a frequent distraction for his fans especially those resided in Lagos.

While most musical gigs are held often in December, Alibaba's January 1st Concert delays the momentum from the celebrations up until the new year.