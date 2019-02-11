Ali Baba believes women should remove the idea of getting married from their plans if they aren't financially independent.

The veteran comedian made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, February 10, 2019. According to him, gone are the days when a woman would totally depend on a man for everything.

"That era of being financially dependent on a man expired many years ago. Sadly, very few women started late to realise that they also had the equal PERSONAL requirements to make themselves, FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT. MANY of the men who also believed that women should not be financially independent were also everywhere. And with time, many of those men, where in places of authority and economic positions of influence. Such men also started to see that many women were a threat to their masculinity. And did everything to block them.

"Like a woman can not bail anyone arrested. Women can not rent properties... They failed to accept that women were capable of pulling their weight when shouldered with responsibilities BUT DID BETTER THAN THE MEN, who went head to head with them. And still, play their roles as women. In school, you will remember, if you want to be honest, there were ladies who were constantly in 1st to 10th positions. And there were heavy men, who were unashamedly in the 30th to 32nd positions. That was the start. It became more glaring that women can be equally smart and even smarter.

"Many of these men, were in any case being taught by women, as teachers, lecturers, and professors. So, gradually, the thought of a woman being DEPENDENT ON any man started fading. Especially when the men started having them as bosses, and learning under their feet. Humbling. However, it needs to be further emphasised in these day and age, that the days of a woman being DEPENDENT are gone. Or nearly gone. So, it's clear, that financial instability of women is the major reason many women don't get treated like they should. It turns relationships to cash and carry or business transactions.

"It also then makes many men believe, that financial independence will take away their power. Only WEAK MEN think like that. And women who think they must go into a relationship because it's their only way to financial stability are the ones who empower them," he wrote.

Ali Baba has always had a way of getting everyone to listen to him whenever he has a message to pass across.

Ali Baba wants you all to know why this election season is unusually quiet

If you follow Ali Baba on Instagram then you should rest assured of reading something interesting every time just like his recent post where he gave reasons why the present election season in the country is quiet.

According to the veteran comedian who took to his Instagram page on Thursday, January 17, 2019, the reason behind the quiet election season presently is the fact that all the avenues where politicians get illegal funds from having been blocked.

"Have you ever heard of any election in Nigeria that is so quiet? Naaa. You know why? There is no money. All the places all the politicians use to take money from is with TSA. Other places where monies are in, can't be accessed because of BVN. Elections is one month away and adverts on radio and tv have reduced. Only posters and billboards. We shall overcome, one day," he wrote.