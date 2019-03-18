The veteran comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, March 17, 2019, where he used the post of one of the online beggars as a scapegoat by not just sharing it but also captioning it with quite a lengthy post.

"This is something we must not encourage any more. People using emotional blackmail to get people to fund their laziness. OOtoooo ge!!!!! I have shared on my page young Nigerians who decided to go into small businesses like selling groundnuts, working in a bakery, hawking bread, sales girls, office boys, barbers, security guards, keke napep riders, car washers, mechanics, carpenters... all to keep body and soul together. This idea of looking like a slay queen and setting up a social media account and using same to solicit help is not going to get us anywhere.

"That's why 100s of thousands will flood reality show auditions. See the number of hustlers on Lagos streets, hawking and grinding daily. Some, make like 2K a day. Some make more. I didn't get here by a stroke of luck. I have squatted, been homeless in Lagos, worked for free, took paid employment with #DPLekkiLtd when it seemed that comedy didn't pick up like I thought it would. Let's stop encouraging this lazy behaviours. It will continue to encourage many who see others succeeding at it. The girls coming to do pedicure, weave your hair, pick up househelp jobs, waiters at restaurants, ushers, and so on you think they don't have pride or don't have a reason to want to take their lives?

"Please, find something to do. I have between ages 16 and 25, been in all kinds of jobs. Wasn't any easier. Shoemaker. Bricklayer. Carpenter. Sand digger. Conductor. Bakery worker. Brewery worker. Extra Murals teacher. Kabukabu driver. Smooth mellow deejay. Break dancer... there are several things to do while waiting for things to happen. Begging isn't one of them," he wrote.

Ali Baba is not the first celebrity to call out online beggars on his Instagram page. From Omoni Oboli to Annie Idibia to Uti Nwachukwu, we've seen these guys pour out their frustrations and disgust about this new trend.

Omoni Oboli's response to one of them is a must read. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019, where she called out a particular lady who is notorious for sending messages to people asking for financial assistance.

"These are the issues...I have never responded to begging comments ever because I know first hand that we’ve all needed a little assistance and maybe even still do so we have to ask but...You are asking for assistance for what exactly? What is the end game? Is it to start a business that will eventually give you some financial freedom? If so, fantastic! I applaud you!

"When it becomes a lifestyle is when it gets worrisome. How do you for months or years drop the same comment on hundreds or thousands of posts? It reminds me of those days nicely dressed guys would come to you outside business places and say they lost their wallet and they just needed transport fare. You will then know you’ve been had when the same guy meets you the following week with the exact same story. It’s now online," she wrote.

Even though Omoni agreed that the economic situation in the country is bad, every young person ought to be able to think of ways to make money the right way.