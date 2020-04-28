Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has slammed those calling for the heads of celebrities rather than hold the government accountable for its duty.

The actor made this known during a live Instagram chat with Nollywood veteran Regina Askia.

"Nobody I repeat nobody with all due respect nobody should point any finger at any entertainer I'm doing my best, it's not my job its the government's job, I'm suffering. So I'm going out my way to help who I can help, I'm not the government," he said in the video.

According to him, it is the responsibility of every Nigerian to hold the government accountable for their wellbeing rather than point fingers at celebrities for not helping those in need.

"Pls let us learn to collectively hold the government responsible for things that affect governance, we can’t share their responsibility with them. They must do more to ensure the wellbeing & safety of every citizen. That’s their NUMBER 1 JOB

"And to every Nollywood player or Entertainer who is trying his or her best possible to touch a life in these perilous times, may God almighty bless & reward you. You are a model citizen, continue to do the much you can, don’t be discouraged. God sees in the secret & reward in the open.

Since the lockdown order issued by the government because of coronavirus, several celebrities have joined other well-meaning Nigerians to help the poor and needy with financial and food items.