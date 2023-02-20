ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alexx Ekubo has 'logged out' of anything related to marriage

Babatunde Lawal

This may be owing to the actor's latest drama with his ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Alexx Ekubois a Nigerian actor and model. He was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Alexx Ekubois a Nigerian actor and model. He was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Actor Alex Ekubo has revealed his current disposition towards the idea of marriage and shared it with the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ekubo revealed that he is not interested in anything that will lead to a wedding right now.

In response to a post from a woman who joked that she couldn't wait to marry him, Alex stated that he has "logged out of anything that will lead to a wedding."

In her words, "I am planning our wedding, babes; make all this scarcity of money go away so I can marry you properly." "Me wey don log out from anything that go lead to wedding," Alexx said in response to the fan.

Alexx Ekubo
Alexx Ekubo Pulse Nigeria

This may be owing to the actor's latest drama with his ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Remember that Alex and Fancy made news a while back after his ex called off their wedding? This led to a series of dramas on social media, with Fancy calling out the actor and levelling all sorts of allegations against him, which included that he never had sex with her in the relationship.

She also called him a blackmailer and claimed that Alex is a narcissist and that the charming personality he shows other people is a façade. She further alleged that the actor refused to get intimate with her but instead told her to get intimate with other men.

At the time, there was a huge back and forth between the former couple, with revelations flying everywhere.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they support in the 2023 presidential election

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they support in the 2023 presidential election

Gabrielle Union brands Tem as 'the Queen' after performance at NBA All-Star Game

Gabrielle Union brands Tem as 'the Queen' after performance at NBA All-Star Game

Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Tonto Dikeh offers crucial advice about forthcoming elections

Alexx Ekubo has 'logged out' of anything related to marriage

Alexx Ekubo has 'logged out' of anything related to marriage

'Zero fashion sense' - Fashion critics slam Chizzy Francis' new photoshoot

'Zero fashion sense' - Fashion critics slam Chizzy Francis' new photoshoot

Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

Video of Tiwa Savage and Jamie Foxx dancing surfaces online, netizens call on Omah Lay

Mary Njoku says it's time to stop disturbing God

Mary Njoku says it's time to stop disturbing God

Falz shares important message with the youth ahead of  2023 general elections

Falz shares important message with the youth ahead of  2023 general elections

Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

Rema retains top 10 spot on UK Official Singles chart

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

Buju, Caramel-KOKO-TV-NG

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other