'This is the last birthday you will bear this surname' - Alexx Ekubo says as he celebrates fiancee on her birthday

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Monday, July 26, 2021, where he celebrated his soon-to-be wife on her 30th birthday.

According to Ekubo, this will be her last birthday bearing her father's name.

"Happy 30th Birthday @fancyacholonu This is the last birthday you will bear this surname. Incoming Mrs Ekubo ❤️ I’m so glad you came into this world, I’m even more glad you came into my world,'' he wrote.

"Were you really born on this day? Or did you just drop down from Heaven as the beautiful Angel you are?"

"I love you on your birthday, now forever & all the days in between. I’ll say the same thing to you now that I’ll say to you when you turn 100. You are the LOML. P.s, For November, just have your bath & come through, I got EVERYTHING on lock. Signed Your Fiancé Incoming Husband."

Ekubo proposed to his longtime girlfriend earlier in the year. The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.