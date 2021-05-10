RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alexx Ekubo and his fiancee announce their wedding dates

Ekubo and his fiancee set to walk down the aisle in November 2021.

Alexx Ekubo and his fiancee Fancy Acholonu [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo and his fiance Fancy Acholonu have announced their wedding dates.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages on Monday, May 10, 2021, where they shared the dates of the wedding.

Ekubo and Acholonu will have their traditional wedding on November 20, while the church wedding will take place in Lagos on November 27...we can't wait.

It would be recalled that the couple announced their engagement about a week ago.

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Acholonu is a model and actress born in Los Angeles, to Nigerian parents.

She was raised in Nigeria and educated in the USA.

She runs several businesses including a jewelry company and 'The Fancy Kidz' a company dedicated to modelling and acting classes for kids.

