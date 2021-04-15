Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo had added a Toyota Landcruiser to his fleet of cars.

His close buddy and colleague, IK Ogbonna shared the big news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

"@alexxekubo Ikuku of the whole world, I know you would kill me for this, you don’t like to show off, but let me brag for you small. Congrats on your latest addition, your Garage don choke. I’m too proud of you bro. Pls congratulate him for me 👏🏾👏🏾," he wrote.

Ekubo's Landcruiser is 2019 VXR model which according to cars website, Carmart, goes for N45M.

Still, on car gifts, it would be recalled that in 2020, the movie star surprised his mother with an SUV gift to celebrate his chieftaincy title conferment.

While he was gifting his mum a car gift, the actor was surprised with a Range Rover SUV by a friend as part of activities to celebrate the chieftaincy title.