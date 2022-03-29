Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise," she wrote.

"I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives."

"A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️"

The former yoga instructor and the “Boss Baby” star, 63, are already parents to daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 18 months.

The news of their baby is coming a few months after Alec's movie set accident.

In October 2021, the actor accidentally killed a woman on set.

According to several reports, the actor fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director during a tragic accident when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico movie set of the film 'Rust.'

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a production spokesperson told Deadline.

The Western drama’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and its director, Joel Souza, were struck in the incident, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.