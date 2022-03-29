RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin and his family [Instagram/HilariaBaldwin]
Alec Baldwin and his family [Instagram/HilariaBaldwin]

American actor Alec Baldwin is expecting his seventh child with Hilaria Baldwin.

Recommended articles

Hilaria made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise," she wrote.

"I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives."

"A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️"

The former yoga instructor and the “Boss Baby” star, 63, are already parents to daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 18 months.

The news of their baby is coming a few months after Alec's movie set accident.

In October 2021, the actor accidentally killed a woman on set.

According to several reports, the actor fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director during a tragic accident when a prop gun discharged on the New Mexico movie set of the film 'Rust.'

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a production spokesperson told Deadline.

The Western drama’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and its director, Joel Souza, were struck in the incident, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital and died from her injuries.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin expecting 7th child with Hilaria Baldwin

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

Rema says that he only collaborated with his friends on 'Rave and Roses': Good or bad? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rema says that he only collaborated with his friends on 'Rave and Roses': Good or bad? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Boomplay and 9mobile partner for affordable music streaming in Nigeria

Boomplay and 9mobile partner for affordable music streaming in Nigeria

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs this week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a 3rd week at No. 1

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs this week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a 3rd week at No. 1

Did Mr. Vegas, Mz Vee, Yung Alpha Storm Music Scene With A Jam Hotter Than Wizkid's 'Essence'?

Did Mr. Vegas, Mz Vee, Yung Alpha Storm Music Scene With A Jam Hotter Than Wizkid's 'Essence'?

The Nancy Isime Show Season 3: Everything we know so far

The Nancy Isime Show Season 3: Everything we know so far

Quickteller launches new music talent platform, announces call for entries

Quickteller launches new music talent platform, announces call for entries

Trending

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

John Okafor (Mr Ibu) says he was poisoned at an event in Abuja

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

'I'm not begging anybody for financial assistance' - John Okafor (Mr Ibu) cries out

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun and Goldie Harvey