Lizzy Anjorin has come out to deny the rumour making around that she is dating the Alaafin of Oyo insisting that she isn’t a virgin and so the king can’t be with a woman who is a non-virgin.

The Yoruba Nollywood actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 20, 2019. In her usual long post, she said slammed her haters who she feels have been spending a lot of time talking about her relationship with the Oba.

“Instanbul ..done 👍👍who noticed that I resemble BAAMI (MY FATHER ) (IKU BABA YEYE ALAFIN OF OYO)... For those that are curious that maybe am his wife... For your information, he can't marry a woman that is not a virgin...Alaafin is not OBA shakushaku...For those that don't like me or pick on me, it's because your internal and spiritual eyes are not functioning...

“A born ruler and authentic king can easily identify his/her fellow young or old and the chemistry always work like a magic....Save your energy from curiosity and pray for who will love you like that. Just leave me and that baba alone. His love for me is something I can't explain because am too young and I no get kobo for hand...He is the one giving me and it shows my parent are not sleeping ...” she wrote.

We guess with this post, Lizzy Anjorin will be putting to the rest the rumours that she is romantically linked to the Alaafin of Oyo. Lizzy Anjorin known for long epistles on her Instagram, so be rest assured to read one of them anytime she has something bothering her.

Lizzy Anjorin says former boyfriend dumped her for commissioner's daughter

Back in 2018, Lizzy Anjorin had a very interesting story to tell about how she was dumped by her ex-boyfriend back in the days for a commissioners daughter. The Yoruba Nollywood actress made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, where was making reference to a guy who said he didn't notice Alhaji Aliko Dangote's daughter back in NYSC camp instead he went for the lady with "Big bum bum."

"A guy said, I left FATIMA DANGOTE AND RAN AFTER ONE RONKE BCOS OF BIG BUMBUM ؂.. Honestly I laughed and rolled on floor that makes me remembered how a guy left me to marry a daughter of a friend to a commissioner. He said to my friend; who is Lizzy's parent?? Lizzy is EBA and that girl is Salad... so my friend told me that he asked her maybe she will choose salad over eba??

“Years back, one Okada man hit my Range Rover and I rushed down to fight the okada man, I removed his helmet to fight him to my greatest surprise, It was the guy that left me to marry commissioner friend's daughter, then I ran back to my car and left in disbelief then something came to my mind so I started thinking of when the oniranu left me and how I almost commit suicide not knowing God's plan is bigger than humans own...” she wrote.

We can't also forget the time she dropped a bombshell by saying 99% of women are born witches!

Lizzy Anjorin says 99% of women are born as witches

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin is in the news again. This time she is saying that most women are born as witches, stingy and also heartless. The Yoruba Nollywood actress once again took to her Instagram page to give a very lengthy message to back up her claims.

"99% of women are born WITCH, STINGY & HEARTLESS; moment u ve one woman, stay away from another women, stay away from friends /family, if possible take her to everywhere like your mobile phone.. if u can do all this u will be at peace for the rest of ur life but if u cant do all my brother you are in trouble...” she said.