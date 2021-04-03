The controversial actress has entered a reality show called Celebrity Come Build Reality TV Show.

A show of 12 celebrity housemates who would form two teams and eventually one winner will be announced in the end.

Poloo in recent times has been in Nigeria and has been constantly posting about it on Instagram.

The actress is also currently in court facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

Rosemond, who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Circuit Court however admitted her to bail in the sum of GHc100,000 with four sureties.

Two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property worth the same amount.