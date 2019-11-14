Nigerian comedian Jephthah Bowoto popularly known as Akpororo is celebrating his 4th wedding anniversary today and he is showering accolades on his wife, Josephine.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 2019, where he posted a photo of his wife and himself. He went on to caption the photo with a beautiful message to his wife.

"Happy 4years anniversary to us @jojosplace_vantage it’s just like yesterday I remember traveling to Ibadan 4/5 times in one week just to be with you love won kill me, I am so blessed with you because you came into my life at the right time. Happy 4years anniversary and forever to go 🤴👸😘🥰😍❤️," he wrote.

Happy wedding anniversary to the Bowotos from all of us at PULSE. Akpororo and his wife are blessed with three children including a set of twins.

Akpororo and his wife are blessed with three children including a set of twins. [Instagram/JojosplaceVantage]

Akproro and his wife welcomed their set of twins back in 2018,

The arrival of the twins...

Akpororo and wife all smiles with one of the twins

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

In his usual funny manner, he went on to caption the video with a hilarious quote, ''I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo."

In February 2019, Akproro joined the list of celebrities with sprawling mansions. He shared the piece of information with his fans via his Instagram and his fans were excited about the big news. [Instagram/Akpororo]

In February 2019, Akproro joined the list of celebrities with sprawling mansions. He shared the piece of information with his fans via his Instagram and his fans were excited about the big news.