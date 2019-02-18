Akpororo has joined the list of celebrities who have acquired houses as he shows off his new sprawling mansion.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 18, 2019, where he shared a photo of his newly acquired mansion. In his post, he wrote about how he has stepped up from living in a poor settlement to moving into a mansion.

"From Okoko to @amen_estate_lagos Baba GOD you too get level. Oh lord my family and I we are forever grateful to you. Where would I have been without you. #roroking #roronation #praiseiswhoiam #irepchrist #mrswag," he wrote.

Congratulations to Akpororo on this latest achievement from all of us at PULSE. Akpororo indeed has one of the most amazing grass to grace story and over the last year, it's been one from one good news to another.

In 2018, he welcomed a set of twins with wife, the same year he got his mum a car and celebrated his 3rd year wedding anniversary.

Akpororo welcomes twins with wife

In 2018, Akpororo joined the list of celebrities who have welcomed twins as his wife gave birth to the beautiful babies in the United States of America.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Sunday, April 15, 2018, where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

Akpororo surprises mum with a N7 million car on 50th birthday

Akpororo surprised his mum with a car valued at N7 million on her 50th birthday celebration. The comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of how surprised his mum was when the car gift was presented to her.

Akpororo wrote, "Little surprise/gift at church in Warri to my super mum, thanks for believing in me, for your advice and prayers. I pray for more strength, favour, grace, peace, health, wealth to fall on you happy 50th birthday to my number one fan. I love you so much bcos you are the best..."

The car, a white coloured Toyota Venza 2010 edition, was presented to Akpororo's mum in Warri, Delta State. The 50-year-old woman had thought her son bought her a phone when the gift was presented to her inside the church premises. In the video, the comedian's mum opened the phone pack only to find the key to a car. Her joy knew no bounds as she jumped around and headed straight to where the car was parked outside the church.