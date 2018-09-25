Ahneeka threatens to sleep with fathers of social media trolls

news

Ahneeka is threatening to sleep with the fathers of the social media trolls who won't let her be.

The former BBNaija reality tv show contestant made her threats known on her Instagram stories on Monday, September 24, 2018. According to her, after sleeping with the fathers of these unrepentant trolls, she would determine how their education is been ran.

"Until I start sleeping with your fathers to be able to wash my skin and afford nice things...then watch me dictate whether he pays your school fees or send you and your siblings pocket money...mtcheewwwww...leave people to work and earn like others and pay for their shit and the good life...support their hustle or shut it on the sidelines .

"#AllowPeopleAtTheirPace #stopbodyshaming #stopwiththebrandshaming #GracesAreDifferent. TempPost cos I don't like negativity...but to encourage anyone feeling like they are under pressure," she wrote.

It is not clear what these trolls might have said to Ahneeka to warrant her social media outburst. The drama that has followed since the end of last season's edition of BBNaija has continued to linger on. Recall a few months ago, a non-fan threatened to pour acid on Cee C's face over an alleged rift between Alex and herself.

Non-fan threatens to pour acid on Cee-C

Back in August 2018, a non-fan threatened to pour acid on Cee-C's face . The angry and unknown person sent a mail to Cee-C where it was stated that she allegedly pays people to troll former housemates, Tobi and Alex. Then the non-fan went to write about how Cee-c should expect an acid bath when next she is spotted.

"Since you won't tell your fellow bitter fans to stop trolling Alex and Tobi. I will teach a lesson you will never forget in your miserable life. You are a bitter short witch. Tobi has moved on from you. U should do the same. It's not by force. You pay people to troll them every day. I know where you live and I will fuck you up. Be prepared. Anywhere I see u, I'm going to pour acid on Ur face. As a scar, you will never forget in your life. I won't kill you but I will bath your face with acid," the message read.