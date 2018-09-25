Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ahneeka threatens to sleep with fathers of social media trolls

Ahneeka [BBNaija] Reality TV star threatens to sleep with fathers of social media trolls

Ahneeka has a message for all her social media trolls and it isn't funny.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ahneeka play

Ahneeka

(Instagram/Ahneeka)

Ahneeka is threatening to sleep with the fathers of the social media trolls who won't let her be.

The former BBNaija reality tv show contestant made her threats known on her Instagram stories on Monday, September 24, 2018. According to her, after sleeping with the fathers of these unrepentant trolls, she would determine how their education is been ran.

"Until I start sleeping with your fathers to be able to wash my skin and afford nice things...then watch me dictate whether he pays your school fees or send you and your siblings pocket money...mtcheewwwww...leave people to work and earn like others and pay for their shit and the good life...support their hustle or shut it on the sidelines .

Ahneeka comes for Instagram troll play

Ahneeka comes for Instagram troll

(Instagram/Ahneeka)

 

"#AllowPeopleAtTheirPace #stopbodyshaming #stopwiththebrandshaming #GracesAreDifferent. TempPost cos I don't like negativity...but to encourage anyone feeling like they are under pressure," she wrote.

BBNaija girls slay on the cover of Glam Africa magazine play

BBNaija girls slay on the cover of Glam Africa magazine- Ahneeka looking gorgeous in floral

(Glam Africa Magazine)

 

It is not clear what these trolls might have said to Ahneeka to warrant her social media outburst. The drama that has followed since the end of last season's edition of BBNaija has continued to linger on. Recall a few months ago, a non-fan threatened to pour acid on Cee C's face over an alleged rift between Alex and herself.

ALSO READ: All the gifts your favourite BBNaija housemates have received so far

Non-fan threatens to pour acid on Cee-C

Cee C play

Cee C

(Instagram/Ceec_Official)

 

Back in August 2018, a non-fan threatened to pour acid on Cee-C's face. The angry and unknown person sent a mail to Cee-C where it was stated that she allegedly pays people to troll former housemates, Tobi and Alex. Then the non-fan went to write about how Cee-c should expect an acid bath when next she is spotted.

CeeC play

CeeC

(Instagram/Ceec_Official)

"Since you won't tell your fellow bitter fans to stop trolling Alex and Tobi. I will teach a lesson you will never forget in your miserable life. You are a bitter short witch. Tobi has moved on from you. U should do the same. It's not by force. You pay people to troll them every day. I know where you live and I will fuck you up. Be prepared. Anywhere I see u, I'm going to pour acid on Ur face. As a scar, you will never forget in your life. I won't kill you but I will bath your face with acid," the message read.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer shades Twitter user over his NYSC discharge certificatebullet
2 Davido NYSC likely to extend pop star’s service by 90 days for...bullet
3 Big Sean I'm half Nigerian - American rapperbullet

Related Articles

BBNaija The girls from reality TV show slay together on the cover of Glam Africa magazine
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka gets a cheque of N1M from fans
Big Brother Naija Tobi on his 'favourite and least favourite' #BBNaija housemates
Big Brother Naija Anto and Lolu on which housemate they thought was their biggest competition
Big Brother Naija Bisola, Teddy A, Bambam, Gifty attend #BBNaija finale Live viewing
Big Brother Naija Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto predict who will win #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]
BBNaija Season 3 The gifts your favourite housemates have received so far

Celebrities

Ras Kimono and wife, Efe Okedi
Ras Kimono "My mum was rejected by 3 hospitals before she died"- singer's stepson says
Diddy Fela Kuti, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams make music mogul's top 100 influential people's list
Omawunmi Megbele
Omawumi Singers says she was almost seriously hurt by the police
Tiwa Savage knees down to greet Sir Shina Peters
Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage kneels down to greet Sir Shina Peters
X
Advertisement