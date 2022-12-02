RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Again Twitter suspends Kanye’s account for violating rules

News Agency Of Nigeria

Twitter Inc on Friday suspended Kanye West’s account again, just two months after the rapper’s account was reinstated, as his tweets violated the social media platform’s rules.

Kanye West made comments supporting Hitler and the Holocaust
Kanye West made comments supporting Hitler and the Holocaust

Twitter-owner, Elon Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

Recommended articles

In his latest tweet earlier on Dec.1, Musk said “I tried my best. in spite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence his Account will be suspended.’’

Twitter late on Thursday also restricted one of Ye’s tweets. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said “Elon Fix Kanye Please.’’

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform’s 44 billion dollars takeover by Musk.

However, he later clarified that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again Twitter suspends Kanye’s account for violating rules

Again Twitter suspends Kanye’s account for violating rules

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others

Kanye West declares love for Hitler and Nazis...gets banned from Twitter again

Kanye West declares love for Hitler and Nazis...gets banned from Twitter again

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor

DJ Madengo & Terri collaborate on sizzling single, 'Ikebe'

DJ Madengo & Terri collaborate on sizzling single, 'Ikebe'

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Yemi Alade drops new project, 'African Baddie'

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Assurance secured Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings

Assurance secured? Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'