It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

He revealed this during a recent interview on Sway's Universe, stating that he did not receive pushback from his parents regarding his music because it started off as a hobby. According to his account, his family did know that he was going to take it seriously and he himself did not start to until he got into the university.

"I used to do music as a hobby and everybody knew that I loved music but they didn't think I was going to take it seriously. I was good at school so they never bothered about it and they never thought it would distract me from my education but when I got into the university, that was when I started to take it seriously," the Risk singer said.

Victony explained that it was after he narrowly escaped death in a ghastly car accident in 2021 that his parents understood how far his music had gone.

He added, "They didn't know I was taking it seriously until after the accident. When the accident happened, a lot of people came to the hospital and they wondered how it was possible. They soon began to realise that I had a community that was growing already and they gave me their blessings from that point."

Recall that back in 2021, Victony was in a coma for four days after the car accident that left one dead, injured three and confined him to a wheelchair for a year.