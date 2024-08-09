ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

His parents were surprised at the number of people who came to see him in the hospital.

Victony
Victony

Recommended articles

He revealed this during a recent interview on Sway's Universe, stating that he did not receive pushback from his parents regarding his music because it started off as a hobby. According to his account, his family did know that he was going to take it seriously and he himself did not start to until he got into the university.

"I used to do music as a hobby and everybody knew that I loved music but they didn't think I was going to take it seriously. I was good at school so they never bothered about it and they never thought it would distract me from my education but when I got into the university, that was when I started to take it seriously," the Risk singer said.

Victony explained that it was after he narrowly escaped death in a ghastly car accident in 2021 that his parents understood how far his music had gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "They didn't know I was taking it seriously until after the accident. When the accident happened, a lot of people came to the hospital and they wondered how it was possible. They soon began to realise that I had a community that was growing already and they gave me their blessings from that point."

Recall that back in 2021, Victony was in a coma for four days after the car accident that left one dead, injured three and confined him to a wheelchair for a year.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Actress Ngozi Nwosu says infidelity is not reason enough to leave a man

Actress Ngozi Nwosu says infidelity is not reason enough to leave a man

Singer Rema reveals why he started smoking cigarettes

Singer Rema reveals why he started smoking cigarettes

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Internet sensation Toke Makinwa [Instagram/tokemakinwa]

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

Cardi B [Instagram/Cardi B]

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Spyro [Spyro_official]

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson