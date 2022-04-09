The legendary singer and songwriter has not been silent about his opinions and dissatisfaction with the country's leadership.
African governments are just branch managers for colonial masters - 2Baba
2Baba is completely devastated by the rate at which the Nigerian government seeks loans.
2Baba described African governments as "branch managers to colonial masters" in a recent Instagram story. He then demanded a change in the education sector, claiming that only citizens could save the situation.
In his words, "Abi we never see say most African governments na just branch managers for colonial masters and big cooperation.
"Only us can rescue us.
"Our education system needs to change.
2Baba is one of the vocal musicians who has consistently used his art to address some of the country's issues. His recent remarks also touched on the country's economic situation and how Nigeria and its citizens are merely collateral for all of the funds borrowed by the government.
He wrote, "Na all of us, citizens and the whole country be collateral for all this borrowings o.
"E just remain make all this colonial branch managers for kuku just line us up start to shoot us one by one.
"The shamelessness is beyond comprehension", he added.
