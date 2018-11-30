Adesua Etomi surprises mum at her birthday [Video]

news

Adesua Etomi pulled a surprise appearance at mum's birthday party and the reactions were wild.

The beautiful actress shared a video where she stormed her mum's birthday party. In the video, her mum couldn't hide her joy when she saw her. She went on to caption the video with a quote;

"Nothing I wouldn't do for my momma and that includes flying a thousand miles to see that smile On her face. SURPRISE MUMMY. WE LOVEEEEE YOU. Happy 60th birthday. Forever a mummy's girl. Love your people while they're still here," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Adesua Etomi's mum as she clocks 60. Don't we all love surprises on our birthdays? Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W recently marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple posted some really adorable messages on their Instagram page to ark the special day.

The Wellingtons marked their first wedding anniversary about a week ago, and they both had adorable words for each other. In his Instagram post, Banky W said even though it is being said that the first year in marriage is the hardest, his last 365 days with Adesua Etomi has been by far the best year of his life.

"Some say the 1st year of marriage is supposed to be the hardest to get used to... That adjustment into sharing your space/world with someone is supposed to be difficult. Yet somehow, the past 365 days have been.. BY FAR.. the best year of my life. I'm so thankful that I found you. You were worth the wait. You are worth the effort. You are everything I hoped for, and much more than I deserve.

"Thank you for loving me and inspiring me. Thank you for being with me, and building with me. My life is better because you're in it. In a world where most people aren't lucky enough to find someone they can tolerate, I found my destiny. Happy Anniversary Shug. Forever's gonna be fun. In Jesus Name, Amen. #BAAD2017 #BAAD2018 #BAADFOREVER," he wrote.

For Adesua Etomi, she is still baffled at the way Banky loves and adores her. The 'King of Boys' actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 25, 2018, where she showered accolades on her husband.