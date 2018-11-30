Pulse.ng logo
Adesua Etomi surprises mum at her birthday [Video]

Adesua Etomi's showed up at her mum's 60th birthday unexpectedly and her joy knew no bounds.

Adesua Etomi play

Adesua Etomi

(Instagram/AdesuaEtomi)

Adesua Etomi pulled a surprise appearance at mum's birthday party and the reactions were wild.

The beautiful actress shared a video where she stormed her mum's birthday party. In the video, her mum couldn't hide her joy when she saw her. She went on to caption the video with a quote;

"Nothing I wouldn't do for my momma and that includes flying a thousand miles to see that smile On her face. SURPRISE MUMMY. WE LOVEEEEE YOU. Happy 60th birthday. Forever a mummy's girl. Love your people while they're still here," she wrote.

 

Happy birthday to Adesua Etomi's mum as she clocks 60. Don't we all love surprises on our birthdays? Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W recently marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple posted some really adorable messages on their Instagram page to ark the special day.

Adesua Etomi makes ankara look super-chic in Toju Foyeh play

Adesua Etomi makes ankara look super-chic in Toju Foyeh

(BellaNaija Style)

ALSO READ: 10 things you didn't know about Banky W and Adesua Etomi

Check out adorable messages exchanged between Banky W and Adesua Etomi on special day

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are both celebs and go-getters. play

Banky W and Adesua Etomi are both celebs and go-getters.

(Frank Ugah Photography)

 

The Wellingtons marked their first wedding anniversary about a week ago, and they both had adorable words for each other. In his Instagram post, Banky W said even though it is being said that the first year in marriage is the hardest, his last 365 days with Adesua Etomi has been by far the best year of his life.

"Some say the 1st year of marriage is supposed to be the hardest to get used to... That adjustment into sharing your space/world with someone is supposed to be difficult.  Yet somehow, the past 365 days have been.. BY FAR.. the best year of my life. I'm so thankful that I found you. You were worth the wait. You are worth the effort. You are everything I hoped for, and much more than I deserve.

Banky W, Adesua Etomi: 1st wedding anniversary! play

Banky W, Adesua Etomi: 1st wedding anniversary!

(Instagram/#BAAD2017)

 

"Thank you for loving me and inspiring me. Thank you for being with me, and building with me.  My life is better because you're in it. In a world where most people aren't lucky enough to find someone they can tolerate, I found my destiny. Happy Anniversary Shug. Forever's gonna be fun. In Jesus Name, Amen.            #BAAD2017 #BAAD2018 #BAADFOREVER," he wrote.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi play

Banky W and Adesua Etomi

(Instagram/BankyWellington)

 

For Adesua Etomi, she is still baffled at the way Banky loves and adores her. The 'King of Boys' actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 25, 2018, where she showered accolades on her husband.

