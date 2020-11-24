Nollywood movie star Adesua Etomi Wellington has slammed Lauretta Onochie an aide to the presidency over a photo she shared on Twitter.

The movie star took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, where she dragged Onochie.

"You are a disgrace. Both home & abroad. You should be ashamed that these children have to do this with cardboards. Instead of talking about how to tackle poverty so they can be protected adequately against the virus, you're spewing this nonsense," she tweeted.

"This picture made me so angry and brought tears to my eyes. They are so small, so vulnerable and so unprotected. Arghhhhhh. THIS COUNTRY."

Etomi's post was triggered by Onochie's tweet where she shared a photo of some poorly dressed kids wearing face masks made out of cardboard.

"Wearing a face mask is not a political statement. It is not punishment by government protect yourself. Wear one. These have made efforts with masking where those of us who are more vulnerable & susceptible to COVID-19 are still swearing that it's a scam. God bless their efforts," she captioned the photo.

This is not the first time Onochie will be coming under severe backlash from a celebrity.

Recall that a few days ago, media personality, Toke Makinwa took a swipe at her over her comments on the CNN documentary on the shooting at the Lekki toll gate.